Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of SKHCF stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

