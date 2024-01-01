Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

SCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.94.

NYSE SCCO opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

