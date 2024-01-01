SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.