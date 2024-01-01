SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEMM. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10,330.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 84,876 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

