SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,471. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

