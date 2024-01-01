SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Balboa Wealth Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $507.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.