SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SSE Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

