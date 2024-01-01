Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $103,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 266,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $96.01. 6,135,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,642. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.