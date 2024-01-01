STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.3 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.