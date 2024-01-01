STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.3 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

