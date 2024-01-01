Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stingray Group Price Performance

About Stingray Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGYF opened at C$4.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.78. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$4.37.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

