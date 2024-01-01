StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

