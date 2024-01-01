StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
