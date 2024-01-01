StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 3.1 %
HSON opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
