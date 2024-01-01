StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 3.1 %

HSON opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

