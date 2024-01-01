StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

