StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
