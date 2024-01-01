StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
