StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

