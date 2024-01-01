StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

