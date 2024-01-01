StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

