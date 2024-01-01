StockNews.com Downgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 216.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,380,000 after buying an additional 555,241 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $28,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $26,217,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

