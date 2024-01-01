StockNews.com Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SGC stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

