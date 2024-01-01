StockNews.com Downgrades XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.48.

Shares of XPO opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

