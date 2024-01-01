StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

SGMO stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,530,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 403,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

