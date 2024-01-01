StockNews.com Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,585.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,608.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,544.92. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

