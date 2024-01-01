StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MLR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 202,359.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 654.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

