StockNews.com Upgrades Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNN. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.1 %

LNN stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.91.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lindsay by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

