Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 814,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 345.2 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

