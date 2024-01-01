STP (STPT) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

STP (STPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. STP has a total market capitalization of $121.56 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,182.43 or 0.99984993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011656 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010649 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00210333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06122889 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,182,872.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

