Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SOHVY stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $6.26.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
