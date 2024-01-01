Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

