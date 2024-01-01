Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

CRM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.14. 3,706,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

