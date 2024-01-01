SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.