SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 441,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

