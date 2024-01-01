SVB Wealth LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $6,922,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

Equinix stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $805.39. The stock had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $648.23 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.