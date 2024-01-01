SVB Wealth LLC Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $596.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

