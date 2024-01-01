SVB Wealth LLC Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 69.6% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.48. 100,891,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

