SVB Wealth LLC Has $185.94 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.85% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $185,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

