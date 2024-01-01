SVB Wealth LLC Has $37.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The firm has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.