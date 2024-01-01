SVB Wealth LLC Has $55.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,078.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,873.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

