SVB Wealth LLC Sells 20,920 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

