SVB Wealth LLC Sells 689 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $625.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,972. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

