Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Up 41.9% in December

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Rendino purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 857,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,525.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 857,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,525.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 17,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $76,796.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,062 shares of company stock valued at $540,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,146,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 854,411 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Articles

