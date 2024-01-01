Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,087 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $86.87. 1,256,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

