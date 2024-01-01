Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Tenaris comprises 8.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Tenaris worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $1,542,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

