Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Cut by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 13.2% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $35,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

