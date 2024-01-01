The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $109,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

