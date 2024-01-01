The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83. The Cigna Group also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $28.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

CI opened at $299.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $331.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.38.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $167,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.