The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.24. The Cigna Group also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.50.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $299.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.38. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $331.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.