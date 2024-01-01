The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.77. The company had a trading volume of 881,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.11 and its 200-day moving average is $333.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

