The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 208,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 118,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

