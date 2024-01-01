Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.60. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

