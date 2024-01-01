TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $242.35 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 213.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $242.35 million and $8,184.26 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.03732357 USD and is up 82.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8,166.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

