Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.